Waterloo police investigate weekend gunfire

WATERLOO – Police are investigating gunfire in a Waterloo neighborhood over the weekend.

Residents in the 200 block of Park View Boulevard called police around 11:45 p.m. Saturday after hearing three gunshots.

No injuries or damage were reported, but officers found spent shell casings in the area.

The incident was the second report of gunfire in as many days.

On Friday police were called to Knoll and Rock Island avenues around 10:40 a.m. and found bullet holes in a parked vehicle and a home at 700 Knoll Ave. No injuries were reported in that shooting.

