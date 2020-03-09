You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Waterloo police investigate weekend gunfire
0 comments
breaking top story

Waterloo police investigate weekend gunfire

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Police are investigating gunfire in a Waterloo neighborhood over the weekend.

Residents in the 200 block of Park View Boulevard called police around 11:45 p.m. Saturday after hearing three gunshots.

No injuries or damage were reported, but officers found spent shell casings in the area.

The incident was the second report of gunfire in as many days.

Waterloo police investigate morning gunfire

On Friday police were called to Knoll and Rock Island avenues around 10:40 a.m. and found bullet holes in a parked vehicle and a home at 700 Knoll Ave. No injuries were reported in that shooting.

Photos: Guns in Northeast Iowa crime cases

clip art crime
0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News