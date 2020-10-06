 Skip to main content
Waterloo police investigate Waterloo home robbery
  • Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a robbery at a Waterloo home over the weekend.

Residents at 2107 Lafayette St. told investigators that two intruders crawled through a window before dawn Sunday, assaulted them and threatened them with a gun.

The assailants then fled the house with cash, according to the police report.

Children were asleep upstairs at the time of the crime.

Police said there were no serious injuries.

No arrests have been made.

