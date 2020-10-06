Waterloo police investigate Waterloo home robbery



Video: Scene of private club shooting, Sept. 26, 2020 At least a dozen people were injured in a shooting that broke out inside a private club at 501 W. Fourth St., Waterloo, on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a robbery at a Waterloo home over the weekend.

Residents at 2107 Lafayette St. told investigators that two intruders crawled through a window before dawn Sunday, assaulted them and threatened them with a gun.

The assailants then fled the house with cash, according to the police report.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Children were asleep upstairs at the time of the crime.

Police said there were no serious injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.