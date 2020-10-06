Waterloo police investigate Waterloo home robbery

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a robbery at a Waterloo home over the weekend.
Residents at 2107 Lafayette St. told investigators that two intruders crawled through a window before dawn Sunday, assaulted them and threatened them with a gun.
The assailants then fled the house with cash, according to the police report.
Support Local Journalism
Children were asleep upstairs at the time of the crime.
Police said there were no serious injuries.
No arrests have been made.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.