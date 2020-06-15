Waterloo police investigate Sunday gunfire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO -- Police were called a report of gunfire early Sunday, about day after two people were taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds on Friday and Saturday.

Patrol officers heard gunshots in the area of West Seventh and Grant streets around 3:30 a.m. and found seven spent .380-caliber shell casings in the street. No damages or injuries were reported.

On Friday, Dacarious Burkett, 22, of Waterloo, arrived at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital with a gunshot wound around 11:50 p.m., and authorities believe he was shot in the area of Logan Avenue and Edwards Street. Police said his injuries aren’t considered life threatening.

Then at 3:47 a.m. Saturday, Mico Lovelady, 27, of Waterloo, showed up at the emergency room with a bullet wound. Police said the shooting happened in the 100 block of Edwards Street.

Officers had also been called to gunfire in the 800 block of West Seventh Street around 8:15 a.m. Saturday. No injuries or damage were reported.

