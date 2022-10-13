Waterloo police investigate stabbing

WATERLOO — Police are investigating an overnight stabbing that injured a Waterloo woman.
The woman told police she was walking in the alley between the 1200 block of South Street and U.S. Highway 218 around 10 p.m. Wednesday when a man approached her and stabbed her in the leg.
The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
No arrests have been made in the attack.
Waterloo Career Center walkway
A skyway will connect the Waterloo Career Center to its new expanded building.
wcc second floor.JPG
A second floor hallway in the Waterloo Career Center expansion is shown.
wccx exterior.JPG
The exterior of the Waterloo Career Center's new expanded building is shown.
wccx interior.JPG
A view from the second floor of the Waterloo Career Center's extended building is pictured.
wccx exterior 2.JPG
A skyway connects the Waterloo Career Center and its new extended building.
wccx first floor.JPG
The ground floor of the Waterloo Career Center's expanded building.
wccx hallway.JPG
The second floor hallway at the Waterloo Career Center's extended building.
wccx interior 2.JPG
The interior of the Waterloo Career Center's new expanded building is seen.
wccx field.JPG
A view of the football field is seen from the Waterloo Career Center's new expanded building.
