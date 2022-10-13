 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo police investigate stabbing

WATERLOO — Police are investigating an overnight stabbing that injured a Waterloo woman.

The woman told police she was walking in the alley between the 1200 block of South Street and U.S. Highway 218 around 10 p.m. Wednesday when a man approached her and stabbed her in the leg.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made in the attack.

