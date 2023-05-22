WATERLOO — Police are investigating a Sunday night stabbing that ended with the death of a Waterloo woman.
The name of the deceased and other details weren’t immediately available Monday morning.
A person at an apartment at 217 Fereday Court called 911 shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday saying they were performing CPR. Police and paramedics arrived on the scene and found the apparent stabbing victim, who is a resident of the apartment.
She was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Investigators questioned two apparent witnesses who were at the address. They were released and no charges have been filed.
The investigation continues.
Today in history: May 22
1964: Lyndon B. Johnson
On May 22, 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson, speaking at the University of Michigan, outlined the goals of his “Great Society,” saying that it “rests on abundance and liberty for all” and “demands an end to poverty and racial injustice.”
STF
1967: Langston Hughes
Poet and playwright Langston Hughes died in New York at age 65.
STF
1968: USS Scorpion
In 1968, the nuclear-powered submarine USS Scorpion, with 99 men aboard, sank in the Atlantic Ocean. (The remains of the sub were later found on the ocean floor 400 miles southwest of the Azores.)
HOGP
1969: Apollo 10
In 1969, the lunar module of Apollo 10, with Thomas P. Stafford and Eugene Cernan aboard, flew to within nine miles of the moon’s surface in a dress rehearsal for the first lunar landing.
Walter J. Zeboski
1992: Johnny Carson
In 1992, after a reign lasting nearly 30 years, Johnny Carson hosted NBC’s “Tonight Show” for the final time. (Jay Leno took over as host three days later.)
DOUGLAS C. PIZAC
2012: Elon Musk
Ten years ago: The Falcon 9, built by billionaire businessman Elon Musk, sped toward the International Space Station with a load of groceries and other supplies, marking the first time a commercial spacecraft had been sent to the orbiting outpost.
John Raoux
2017: Dina Merrill
Actor Dina Merrill, 93, died at her home in East Hampton, New York.
Evan Agostini
2018: Stacey Abrams
In 2018, Stacey Abrams won Georgia’s Democratic gubernatorial primary, making her the first woman nominee for Georgia governor from either major party. (Abrams, seeking to become the nation’s first Black female governor, was defeated by Republican Brian Kemp.)
Brynn Anderson
2020: Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli
In 2020, “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to paying half a million dollars into the University of Southern California as part of a college admissions bribery scheme. (Loughlin would spend two months behind bars; Giannulli began a five-month sentence in November 2020 and was released to home confinement in April 2021.)
Steven Senne
2021: Virgin Galactic
One year ago: Virgin Galactic made its first rocket-powered flight from New Mexico to the fringe of space in a manned shuttle, a step toward offering tourist flights to the edge of the Earth’s atmosphere.
Andres Leighton
