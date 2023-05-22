WATERLOO — Police are investigating a Sunday night stabbing that ended with the death of a Waterloo woman.

The name of the deceased and other details weren’t immediately available Monday morning.

A person at an apartment at 217 Fereday Court called 911 shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday saying they were performing CPR. Police and paramedics arrived on the scene and found the apparent stabbing victim, who is a resident of the apartment.

She was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators questioned two apparent witnesses who were at the address. They were released and no charges have been filed.

The investigation continues.

