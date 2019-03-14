Try 3 months for $3

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a mugging outside a Waterloo business on Wednesday night.

The victim said he had pulled into the parking lot of Star Mart and Burger King on Jefferson Street around 8:30 p.m. and a man with a handgun robbed him. The suspect took his wallet and fled in a blue car.

No injuries were reported.

