 JEFF REINITZ

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a possible stabbing after a man arrived at the hospital Monday morning.

The name of the injured man wasn’t immediately available, but police said the wounds aren’t considered life threatening.

The man showed up at the emergency room at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital with cuts to his arms and other apparent knife wounds.

It wasn't clear where the attack occurred.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case.

