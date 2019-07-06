WATERLOO -- Police are investigating a possible arson fire at a West Third Street residence early Saturday.
Amanda Erks, who lives in one of the apartments inside 826 W. Third St., called Waterloo Fire Rescue just after 1 a.m. Saturday to report a fire.
Four other people -- three of whom were also residents of the building -- were also listed as victims on the police report, but no injuries were reported and it was unclear if all were there at the time.
You have free articles remaining.
The fire was a minor "trash or rubbish fire" on Fire Rescue's call log, but Waterloo Police Investigations took over the case because it was a suspected arson.
The house showed no obvious signs of a fire from outside the residence Saturday morning.
No one has been arrested, and no further details were available from police.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Just look at how well maintained this "house" is! Years ago this entire neighborhood was made up of stately mansions, until landlords took over, cutting up these homes into four or more apartments, all for the almighty rent $$$$ money from residents who don't give a darn about the conditions of their homes .Look at both pictures in the article, front and back pictures. Waterloo should be very proud of these south side real estates... Where's the code enforcement? where's the paint police? where's the health department, the living conditions are horrendous! Where's the nearest "Harold's Chicken shack?" Mayor Hart, do you show these homes off on the annual Parade of homes? The Mayor and his so called code enforcement people should go live in one of these visible dumps. Shame! Rent payments should be stopped by the city to the landlords/owners who just go to the bank to deposited the rent money and wont fix the places up.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.