WATERLOO -- Police are investigating a possible arson fire at a West Third Street residence early Saturday.

Amanda Erks, who lives in one of the apartments inside 826 W. Third St., called Waterloo Fire Rescue just after 1 a.m. Saturday to report a fire.

Four other people -- three of whom were also residents of the building -- were also listed as victims on the police report, but no injuries were reported and it was unclear if all were there at the time.

The fire was a minor "trash or rubbish fire" on Fire Rescue's call log, but Waterloo Police Investigations took over the case because it was a suspected arson.

The house showed no obvious signs of a fire from outside the residence Saturday morning.

No one has been arrested, and no further details were available from police.

