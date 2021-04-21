 Skip to main content
Waterloo police investigate pizza delivery robbery
Waterloo police investigate pizza delivery robbery

WATERLOO – Police are investigating the robbery of a pizza delivery driver Tuesday afternoon in Waterloo.

The Pizza Hut driver was sent to 1315 Ravenwood Road around 1:40 p.m., and when she arrived she was pushed down from behind. The attackers took her money and food and fled the scene, according to police.

Police said the driver’s injuries weren’t serious, and the delivery call turned out to be fake.

No arrests have been made in the robbery.

