Waterloo police investigate overnight shooting

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a shooting at a Waterloo home Thursday night.
According to authorities, someone outside opened fire on 1107 W. Mullan Ave. around 9:35 p.m.
One person inside the house had minor cuts, possibly from debris, and officers located spent shell casings outside.
No arrests have been made in the attack.
