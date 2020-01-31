You are the owner of this article.
Waterloo police investigate overnight shooting
Waterloo police investigate overnight shooting

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a shooting at a Waterloo home Thursday night.

According to authorities, someone outside opened fire on 1107 W. Mullan Ave. around 9:35 p.m.

One person inside the house had minor cuts, possibly from debris, and officers located spent shell casings outside.

No arrests have been made in the attack.

