Waterloo police investigate overnight gunfire

WATERLOO – Police are investigating gunfire in two Waterloo neighborhoods early Friday.
No injuries or damage were reported, but police found spent shell casings at each scene.
Residents called 911 around 12:20 a.m. Friday after hearing six of seven gunshots. Officers found spent casings in the 100 block of Harvey Drive.
Then about 25 minutes later, at 12:48 p.m., police were called after residents heard about seven gunshots in the 900 block of Lafayette Street.
No arrests have been made, and it wasn’t clear if the two shootings were related.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
