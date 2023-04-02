WATERLOO – Police are investigating the possibility a car was intentionally set on fire early Sunday morning in the 400 block of Oneida Street.

A black 2013 Chevy Equinox was fully engulfed in flames when Waterloo Police and Waterloo Fire Rescue responded to the call at 1:04 a.m. near 425 Oneida St. from someone who was passing by the vehicle. First responders put out the fire and had the vehicle towed and impounded.