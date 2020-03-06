Waterloo police investigate morning gunfire

WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating a Friday morning shooting that damaged homes in the neighborhood.

Residents in the area of Knoll and Rock Island avenues called officers around 10:40 a.m. Friday after hearing gunfire and seeing vehicles leaving the area.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

No injuries were reported, but several houses were hit by bullets, according to officers. Police found numerous spent shell casings from at least two different firearms in the street.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Photos: Guns in Northeast Iowa crime cases

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.