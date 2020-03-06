Waterloo police investigate morning gunfire

Waterloo police collect spent shell casings at the scene of a shooting at Knoll and Rock Island avenues on Friday, March 6, 2020.
WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating a Friday morning shooting that damaged homes in the neighborhood.
Residents in the area of Knoll and Rock Island avenues called officers around 10:40 a.m. Friday after hearing gunfire and seeing vehicles leaving the area.
No injuries were reported, but several houses were hit by bullets, according to officers. Police found numerous spent shell casings from at least two different firearms in the street.
No arrests have been made in the shooting.
