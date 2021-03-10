 Skip to main content
Waterloo police investigate home robbery
Waterloo police investigate home robbery

WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating a home robbery that happened Monday evening.

The resident told police he was at his home at 802 Beech St. around 6:55 p.m. when two men entered and threatened him with a handgun. One of the suspects struck him in the face with the gun, and the intruders took a camera system from the home and fled.

Police said the injuries don’t appear to be serious, and no arrests have been made.



