 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waterloo police investigate home robbery
0 comments
breaking top story

Waterloo police investigate home robbery

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating home robbery from overnight.

Residents were home at an apartment at 2103 Weiss Court around 11:40 p.m. Monday when two people entered. At least one of the intruders had a gun, and the suspects took cash and fled.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: show your support

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made in the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Police at (319) 291-4340 or Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-8477. Tips also may be left at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM Tips may also be sent with TipSubmit or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637).

clip art crime
0 comments
0
1
1
0
2

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News