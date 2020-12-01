Waterloo police investigate home robbery

WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating home robbery from overnight.
Residents were home at an apartment at 2103 Weiss Court around 11:40 p.m. Monday when two people entered. At least one of the intruders had a gun, and the suspects took cash and fled.
No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made in the crime.
Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Police at (319) 291-4340 or Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-8477. Tips also may be left at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM Tips may also be sent with TipSubmit or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637).
