Waterloo police investigate home robbery

WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating home robbery from overnight.

Residents were home at an apartment at 2103 Weiss Court around 11:40 p.m. Monday when two people entered. At least one of the intruders had a gun, and the suspects took cash and fled.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made in the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Police at (319) 291-4340 or Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-8477. Tips also may be left at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM Tips may also be sent with TipSubmit or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637).

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.