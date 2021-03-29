 Skip to main content
Waterloo police investigate home robbery
Waterloo police investigate home robbery

WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating a home robbery from over the weekend.

Residents at 429 Anthony St. told police they arrived home shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday and found three intruders inside their house. At least one of the assailants had a gun. One of the residents was struck, and the suspects fled with undisclosed items.

The crime wasn’t reported until 1:10 p.m., around 12 hours later.

No serious injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

