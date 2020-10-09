 Skip to main content
Waterloo police investigate home robbery
WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating a home robbery at a Waterloo home early Thursday.

The woman said she was asleep at her Plymouth Avenue home when she awoke to two men in her room at about 4 a.m. Thursday. One of the men had a gun. The demanded money, too her purse and fled.

The woman didn’t report the robbery until an Iowa Department of Transportation worker found her discarded purse in the area of Highway 218 and Highway 58 around 11:25 a.m. Thursday.

