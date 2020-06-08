You are the owner of this article.
Waterloo police investigate hate graffiti
WATERLOO – Police are investigating after a man found the letters “KKK” written on his vehicle.

Details weren’t available, but the initials for the white supremacist Ku Klux Klan were scrawled in a waxy substance on the back and front passenger side, apparently while the vehicle was parked at the Baymont Inn at 1945 LaPorte Road sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning, according to police.

The vehicle belongs to a black man, according to police.

No arrests have been made in the case.

