WATERLOO – Police are investigating gunfire that broke out in a Waterloo neighborhood early Tuesday.

Residents in the area of East Fourth and Quincy streets called 911 around 1:54 a.m. Tuesday after hearing gunshots.

Officers found spent .22-caliber shell casings in the area but didn’t locate any damage, and no injuries were reported.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

