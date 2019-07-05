{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Burglars struck a Waterloo fireworks stand Thursday morning, apparently stocking up for the Independence Day holiday.

Someone broke into Snap Fireworks, located in the parking lot of 1607 La Porte Road, around 2:40 a.m. Thursday and took an undisclosed amount of fireworks, according to the police report. Police were called around 7 a.m. when the burglary was discovered.

No arrests have been made.

