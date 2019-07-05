WATERLOO – Burglars struck a Waterloo fireworks stand Thursday morning, apparently stocking up for the Independence Day holiday.
Someone broke into Snap Fireworks, located in the parking lot of 1607 La Porte Road, around 2:40 a.m. Thursday and took an undisclosed amount of fireworks, according to the police report. Police were called around 7 a.m. when the burglary was discovered.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
No arrests have been made.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.