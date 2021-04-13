Waterloo police investigate drugs found in squad car

WATERLOO — Waterloo Police are investigating a small bag of illegal drugs found in a squad car after 11 p.m. Monday, according to an incident report.

A police officer found the drugs while inspecting the squad car prior to starting a shift, said Maj. Joe Leibold. He said the bag included drug residue, like leaves or seeds, and was likely left behind by a suspect. Waterloo Police will review video footage and discern who was in the car, Leibold said.

Leibold said the situation is “very rare.” He said officers are instructed to carefully inspect their patrol cars before and after shifts.

He said larger amounts of drugs could be tested for DNA evidence. Monday’s drug residue did not meet the threshold to be tested. WPD did not provide details about the specific type of drug or amount found in the car.

