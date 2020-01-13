Waterloo police investigate business burglaries

WATERLOO -- Police are investigating business burglaries over the weekend in Waterloo.

A burglar entered Sac’s Pub, 2000 Hawthorne Ave., sometime after closing early Sunday and took the cash register, according to police. The crime was discovered when employees returned around 9 a.m.

A burglary was also reported at the US 5 store, 922 La Porte Road, and a break-in was reported at Little Caesar’s Pizza, 1205 E. San Marnan Drive. Nothing was reported missing in those crimes.

The Courier's Top 10 Most Read Crime Stories from 2019.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.