Waterloo police investigate business burglaries
Waterloo police investigate business burglaries

WATERLOO -- Police are investigating business burglaries over the weekend in Waterloo.

A burglar entered Sac’s Pub, 2000 Hawthorne Ave., sometime after closing early Sunday and took the cash register, according to police. The crime was discovered when employees returned around 9 a.m.

A burglary was also reported at the US 5 store, 922 La Porte Road, and a break-in was reported at Little Caesar’s Pizza, 1205 E. San Marnan Drive. Nothing was reported missing in those crimes.

