WATERLOO – Police are investigating break-ins at two Waterloo businesses in recent days.
Officers were called to an alarm at U.S. Cellular at Crossroads Mall, 2060 Crossroads Blvd., around 3:25 a.m. Monday and found the front door glass had been broken. A Motorola phone and an Apple watch had been taken from the display.
On Saturday, an alarm rang at Victory Motors, 3610 University Ave., and police found that intruders had rifled through office desks before fleeing. It wasn’t immediately known if anything was taken.
No arrests have been made in the burglaries.
