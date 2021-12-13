Waterloo police investigate armed robbery

WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday night.
Two men told police they were in the area of Knox and Frances drives sometime before 7 p.m. when they were approached by a man with a gun. One of the victims was clubbed with the gun, and the attacker took a phone and cash and fled.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today