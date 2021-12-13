 Skip to main content
Waterloo police investigate armed robbery

WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday night.

Two men told police they were in the area of Knox and Frances drives sometime before 7 p.m. when they were approached by a man with a gun. One of the victims was clubbed with the gun, and the attacker took a phone and cash and fled.

