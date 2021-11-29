Waterloo police investigate armed robbery

WATERLOO – Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday in Waterloo.
According to police reports, two people were sitting in a parked car in the 400 block of Williston Avenue at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday when another vehicle pulled up beside them.
A man exited the vehicle, pointed a gun at the victim and fled with items, police said.
No injuries were reported.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
