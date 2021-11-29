 Skip to main content
Waterloo police investigate armed robbery

WATERLOO – Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday in Waterloo.

According to police reports, two people were sitting in a parked car in the 400 block of Williston Avenue at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday when another vehicle pulled up beside them.

A man exited the vehicle, pointed a gun at the victim and fled with items, police said.

No injuries were reported.

