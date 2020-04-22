Waterloo police investigate afternoon shooting

WATERLOO -- Waterloo police are investigating a shooting that damaged an occupied car Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to gunfire in the 900 block of Riehl Street and found a bullet hole in the back driver’s-side door of the vehicle.
A child safety seat was in the backseat of the vehicle, but it wasn’t clear if a child was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.
Officers said no injuries were reported.
