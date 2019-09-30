{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Police are investigating gunshots that broke out in a Waterloo neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Neighbors called 911 around 12:30 p.m., and officers found two spent shell casings in the street in the 500 block of Columbia Street.

No injuries were reported, and no damage was located.

The shots came following two weekend reports of gunfire, including a Sunday morning shooting that damaged a home at 852 Kern St.

