WATERLOO – Police are investigating gunshots that broke out in a Waterloo neighborhood Monday afternoon.
Neighbors called 911 around 12:30 p.m., and officers found two spent shell casings in the street in the 500 block of Columbia Street.
You have free articles remaining.
No injuries were reported, and no damage was located.
The shots came following two weekend reports of gunfire, including a Sunday morning shooting that damaged a home at 852 Kern St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.