Waterloo police find shell casings in report of shots fired

WATERLOO — Police responded to a report of shots fired early Saturday in the 100 block of Rhey Street.

They found no one who was injured or any property damage in the incident shortly after 2 a.m. Several shell casings were discovered, though.

Police said one witness who was sitting outside at the time thought the shots may have come from a car. Waterloo police are continuing to investigate.

