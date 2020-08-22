Waterloo police find shell casings in report of shots fired

WATERLOO — Police responded to a report of shots fired early Saturday in the 100 block of Rhey Street.
They found no one who was injured or any property damage in the incident shortly after 2 a.m. Several shell casings were discovered, though.
Police said one witness who was sitting outside at the time thought the shots may have come from a car. Waterloo police are continuing to investigate.
PHOTOS: Aug. 18, 2020, residential fire in Waterloo
Waterloo Fire Rescue responded to a fire at 6 p.m. Aug. 18, 2020, at 1920 E. Fourth St.
