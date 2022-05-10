 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Waterloo police find shell casings after report of shots fired

  • Updated
Gun crime
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — Police responded to a report of shots fired Monday night in the area of Ankeny and Newell streets.

When officers arrived at 501 Ankeny St. shortly after 9 p.m., “they found six shell casings there,” said Waterloo Police Capt. Jason Feaker. “But there was no damage to property or injuries to anyone.”

The case remains active.

