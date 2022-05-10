Waterloo police find shell casings after report of shots fired

WATERLOO — Police responded to a report of shots fired Monday night in the area of Ankeny and Newell streets.
When officers arrived at 501 Ankeny St. shortly after 9 p.m., “they found six shell casings there,” said Waterloo Police Capt. Jason Feaker. “But there was no damage to property or injuries to anyone.”
Defense Attorney Aaron Hawbaker, left, argues during pre-trial motions on Monday, May 9, 2022, as defense attorney Konrad Kamizelich and Michael Thomas Lang look on.
Assistant Attorney General Douglas Hammerand, standing, asked the court to disallow Michael Lang’s attorneys from arguing self-defense.
Defense attorney Konrad Kamizelich, left, and Michael Thomas Lang during pretrial motions on Monday, May 9, 2022.
Michael Thomas Lang listens to pre-trial motions on Monday, May 9, 2022.
Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens speaks Saturday at a press conference regarding the officer-involved shooting that led to the death of Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith during a standoff with a barricaded subject in Grundy Center on Friday.
Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens speaks at a press conference April 11 regarding the officer-involved shooting that led to the death of Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith during a standoff with a barricaded subject in Grundy Center.
The residence on the 300 block of G Avenue in Grundy Center where an officer-involved shooting led to the death of Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith during a standoff with a barricaded subject on Friday, April 11, 2021.
