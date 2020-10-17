Waterloo police find shell casing after shots fired

WATERLOO — Police responding to a call of shots fired early Saturday found one shell casing.
A caller at 3:39 a.m. reported hearing two gun shots at 154 Argyle St., an apartment building. One spent 9 mm shell casing was found at the scene by officers.
Support Local Journalism
According to Waterloo police, the officers made contact with people in a car in the area who claimed they were sleeping and didn't hear anything. The incident remains under investigation.
Mugshots of 2020
Mugshots of 2020
Here are the mugshots The Courier has received for 2020 for arrests and recent trial updates.
This is not a complete list. An arrest does not imply guilt or a conviction. Click the link below each name for more information on the crime(s) the accused was arrested for. (If the links are no longer accompanying the mugshot, put the name into our search bar at the top for the most recent articles.)
Here are the mugshots The Courier has received for January 2020 for arrests and recent trial updates.
Here are the mugshots The Courier has received for February 2020 for arrests and recent trial updates.
Here are the mugshots The Courier has received for March 2020 for arrests and recent trial updates.
Here are the mugshots The Courier has received for April 2020 for arrests and recent trial updates.
Here are the mugshots The Courier has received for May of 2020 for arrests and recent trial updates.
Here are the mugshots The Courier has received for June 2020 for arrests and recent trial updates.
Here are the mugshots The Courier has received for July of 2020 for arrests and recent trial updates.
Here are the mugshots The Courier has received for August of 2020 for arrests and recent trial updates.
Here are the mugshots The Courier has received for 2020 for arrests and recent trial updates.
Here are the mugshots The Courier has received for 2020 for arrests and recent trial updates.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.