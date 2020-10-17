 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waterloo police find shell casing after shots fired
0 comments
breaking top story

Waterloo police find shell casing after shots fired

{{featured_button_text}}
clip art crime scene

WATERLOO — Police responding to a call of shots fired early Saturday found one shell casing.

A caller at 3:39 a.m. reported hearing two gun shots at 154 Argyle St., an apartment building. One spent 9 mm shell casing was found at the scene by officers.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: show your support

According to Waterloo police, the officers made contact with people in a car in the area who claimed they were sleeping and didn't hear anything. The incident remains under investigation.

Mugshots of 2020

Mugshots of 2020

Here are the mugshots The Courier has received for 2020 for arrests and recent trial updates.

This is not a complete list. An arrest does not imply guilt or a conviction. Click the link below each name for more information on the crime(s) the accused was arrested for. (If the links are no longer accompanying the mugshot, put the name into our search bar at the top for the most recent articles.)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education Reporter

After 18-plus years reporting on local education, I’ve graduated to covering the city of Cedar Falls. Family and church commitments keep me busy outside of work along with lots of biking, rowing and skiing – pretty good for a guy with fake hips.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News