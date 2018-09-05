WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested after police found drugs and a stolen electric bike following a brief chase Wednesday morning.
Jason Beem Hauserman, 33, of 1215 Meadow Lane, was arrested for second-degree theft, misdemeanor eluding, carrying weapons and possession of meth with intent to deliver.
Officers attempted to stop a Chevrolet Blazer in the area of Ridgeway and Ansborough avenues around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday for a traffic violation.
The Blazer continued on for a short distance before stopping at Hauserman’s home, according to police. Officers found a stun gun in the vehicle along with meth and a digital scale.
In the back of the truck, police located an electric Raleigh bicycle that had been reported stolen on July 28 in Waterloo.
