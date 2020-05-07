Waterloo Police find gun following overnight chase

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Police found a gun after a brief chase on Wednesday night.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is continuing.

Officers attempted a traffic stop in the area of West Mullan Avenue and Wellington Street around 4:45 p.m., but the vehicle fled and disappeared.

Police found the car a short time later, parked in the 200 block of Oaklawn Avenue. A pistol and drug items were located in the vehicle, according to police.

The incident was one of two pursuits for Waterloo police Wednesday night. Around 8:25 p.m., a motorist called authorities to report they were being following in the area of West 11th and Washington streets.

Officers began following the suspect’s vehicle and realized the license plates were registered to another vehicle. The vehicle fled, and police lost it on Highway 63. It was found a short time later parked and empty in the 200 block of Summit Avenue.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.