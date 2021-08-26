Waterloo Police Department morale at 'lowest point in decades,' former chiefs say

WATERLOO – Former chiefs are sounding the alarm about morale at the Waterloo Police Department.
Three retired police chiefs -- Bernal Koehrsen, Thomas Jennings and Daniel Trelka -- signed a joint letter questioning turnover at the force.
The letter comes as a member of the department’s command staff announced he will be leaving law enforcement in the coming months.
In the joint letter, the former chiefs said morale is at the "lowest point in decades."
“We are not proud of what the agency has become over the past year. As a matter of fact, we’re outraged,” the chiefs’ letter states. “They are overwhelmed and feel unappreciated. The Waterloo Police Department is imploding, and we fear this is going to get much worse before it gets better.”
When asked to comment on the letter, current Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald responded with an emailed quote that read, "A true hero will not only do what is right, but despite the prospect of losing everything, willingly demonstrates the integrity and fortitude to do what is necessary -- as a matter of innate principle."
Over the past two years, law enforcement as a whole has come under fire nationally during social justice protests and calls for reform.
Locally, the department’s emblem for several decades -- a griffin -- was removed from letterhead, uniforms, vehicles and other equipment after criticism from the community that it resembles a KKK symbol.
The chiefs pointed to the logo redesign as a significant blow to the force’s spirit.
Trelka, who retired from the Waterloo Police Department in 2019 and currently serves as a county supervisor, implored council members to address the issue.
“If they truly support the police department, they will seek to find out why morale is so low, and they will take steps to fix,” Trelka said.
He also said he would advise Fitzgerald to spend one-on-one time with each officer and ask them what the department can do better.
“Officers that we thought would work diligently in our community until the day they retired are simply leaving the department,” the chiefs’ letter states.
On Thursday, Capt. Matt McGeough confirmed he will be leaving the department in February, but he declined to comment further.
“It is one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make,” McGeough said.
McGeough, 41, joined the Waterloo department in February 2003 and is currently captain of the patrol division.
Trelka said he plans to address morale during the next Waterloo City Council meeting, scheduled for Sept. 7. He said in recent months police officers have come to him to sound off about concerns at the department.
“People are leaving. I’ve become a counselor for some of the officers. They don’t know what to do,” Trelka said.
In June, Council Member Margaret Klein called for Chief Fitzgerald’s resignation, days after announcing she was seeking the mayor’s seat in upcoming elections. She questioned Fitzgerald’s out-of-town trips and his applications for chief openings at larger cities in other states before he had spent a full year heading the Waterloo department.
Department officials responded that some of Fitzgerald’s out-of-town absences were travel related to a family member’s medical condition.