Waterloo Police Department morale at 'lowest point in decades,' former chiefs say

WATERLOO – Former chiefs are sounding the alarm about morale at the Waterloo Police Department.

Three retired police chiefs -- Bernal Koehrsen, Thomas Jennings and Daniel Trelka -- signed a joint letter questioning turnover at the force.

The letter comes as a member of the department’s command staff announced he will be leaving law enforcement in the coming months.

In the joint letter, the former chiefs said morale is at the "lowest point in decades."

“We are not proud of what the agency has become over the past year. As a matter of fact, we’re outraged,” the chiefs’ letter states. “They are overwhelmed and feel unappreciated. The Waterloo Police Department is imploding, and we fear this is going to get much worse before it gets better.”

When asked to comment on the letter, current Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald responded with an emailed quote that read, "A true hero will not only do what is right, but despite the prospect of losing everything, willingly demonstrates the integrity and fortitude to do what is necessary -- as a matter of innate principle."

Over the past two years, law enforcement as a whole has come under fire nationally during social justice protests and calls for reform.