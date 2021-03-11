Waterloo police chief is finalist for Memphis chief job

WATERLOO – Waterloo’s police chief is a finalist for another police chief gig.

This time, Joel Fitzgerald is one of seven people at the top of the list to become the top cop for the music mecca of Memphis, Tennessee, according to that city’s website.

The city released the list of finalists to replace retiring chief Mike Rallings, whose last day is in April. The city would like to appoint a new chief by April 6.

Fitzgerald started as Waterloo’s police chief in June, and since then has applied to lead departments in Miami, Florida, and Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to media accounts.

Of the seven finalists for the Memphis position, three come from within the department and the remaining four are from other agencies. The city hired the International Association of Chiefs of Police to conduct an executive search to find candidates in December, according to the association’s website. The deadline to apply was Jan. 8.

Memphis has a population for 650,000 with a police department of about 2,000 sworn officers. Waterloo’s police department has 123 officers, and the chief has a $141,000 annual salary.

Before coming to Waterloo, Fitzgerald was the police chief for Fort Worth, Texas.

