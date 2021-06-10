Waterloo police chief in the running for Austin chief job

WATERLOO – Waterloo’s police chief is in the running for another police chief opening.

If successful, Chief Joel Fitzgerald would be heading back to Texas to lead the Austin Police Department.

Fitzgerald -- who came to Waterloo after leaving serving as chief of the Fort Worth, Texas, Police Department -- is one of at least 26 people who applied for the Austin position, according to the Austin American-Statesman newspaper.

Other candidates for the job hail from across the nation -- New York, Georgia, Arkansas and Maryland -- as well as from other agencies in Texas. The Austin department’s current interim chief is also in the running.

Austin began searching for a new chief in March, and active recruiting began in April. Interviews for finalist are scheduled for July or August.

Fitzgerald began working as chief of the Waterloo Police Department on June 1, 2020. He has applied at several other departments across the country since then, including Miami, Fla., Albuquerque, N.M, and Memphis, Tenn.

