Waterloo police chief in the running for Albuquerque chief job

WATERLOO – The Waterloo police chief’s resume has surfaced again, this time in New Mexico.

Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald Sr. is one of 25 people who are considered “qualified candidates” for the open police chief job in Albuquerque, according to the Albuquerque Journal newspaper.

Albuquerque’s chief announced his retirement in September, and the position was posted later that month.

The department has about 1,500 employees and a $186 million budget, according to the city’s website. The police chief job pays $161,000.

The New Mexico city is also seeking someone to fill a new position as chief of public safety, which would oversee the police and fire chiefs and the emergency management department. That position was posted in December.

Fitzgerald, a longtime law enforcement veteran who holds a doctorate degree, started as Waterloo’s police chief in June last year after serving four years as police chief for Fort Worth, Texas, and a six-month stint as chief deputy for the Philadelphia County Sheriff's Office in Pennsylvania. The Waterloo chief’s job has a $141,000 salary and oversees 137 employees.