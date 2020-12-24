Waterloo police chief applies for police chief job in Miami

WATERLOO --- After about seven months on the job, Waterloo’s police chief has applied for a position in Miami.

Joel Fitzgerald Sr. is one of 36 people vying to be the Florida city’s top cop, according to the Miami New Times.

Fitzgerald was hired for the Waterloo job in April and started June 1 as the city’s first Black police chief.

He couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday.

Miami’s current police chief, Jorge Colina, has been at the helm for three years and in September announced his plans to retire in January.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of the 36 candidates applying for the Miami police chief position, many are from within the department or other Florida agencies. Others hail from Texas, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New York, Indiana, Georgia, Arizona and Trinidad and Tobago.

Before coming to Iowa, Fitzgerald, who holds a doctorate degree in business administration from Northcentral University, had been chief deputy for the Philadelphia County Sheriff's Office in Pennsylvania, and before that had been the police chief in Fort Worth, Texas.

He started his law enforcement career as a Philadelphia city officer in 1992 and has served as police chief in Missouri City, Texas, and Allentown, Pennsylvania.