WATERLOO -- Two people were arrested after police say they stole a pick-up truck, stole license plates for it and tried to run from police.
Waterloo Police noticed license plates on a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up that were not registered to the vehicle and attempted to pull the driver over in the area of West Fourth Street and Kimball Avenue on Friday.
The driver, Andrew Robert Shadow, 31, of 728 Kern St., refused to pull over and took officers on a chase for several minutes, according to police.
Police say Shadow drove until crashing in the area of Highway 63 and Freedom Street, where the pick-up became stuck in the mud.
Police found both the pick-up truck and the license plates were stolen and arrested Shadow for eluding police, second-degree theft for the theft of the pick-up truck, fifth-degree theft for the theft of the license plates, interference with official acts and being a habitual offender.
Shadow's passenger, Cassandra Kay Greenway, 33, of 206 Crestview Ave., ran from the vehicle after it crashed, and police say they used a Taser to subdue her. Greenway was arrested and charged with interference with official acts and on a warrant for failure to appear.
