Waterloo police arrest man suspected in majority of catalytic converter thefts

WATERLOO – Waterloo police said they have arrested the man who is behind the majority of catalytic converter thefts in the Cedar Valley.

On Wednesday, officers arrested 33-year-old Shane Michael Mehmen on charges of ongoing criminal conduct, second-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief. Bond was set at $65,000.

He is also awaiting trial for misdemeanor theft, trespass and criminal mischief charges from arrests earlier this year.

Police detained Mehmen Wednesday afternoon after finding him in a Tracey Drive mobile home. Also discovered in the mobile home’s hallway were three catalytic converters.

Catalytic converters are pollution control devices attached to vehicle exhaust systems, and they contain small amounts of precious metals like platinum, which can make them targets for thieves who sell them as scrap.

Theft of the devices began to climb in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area in late January, according to authorities.

Waterloo alone had more than 50 cases with each case involving multiple converters. Police allege Mehmen was involved with most of the thefts, selling the devices at recycling centers or using them as payment to others who would sell them.

Many of the targets were trucks and larger delivery vehicles, and investigators estimate that on top of the thefts, the crimes were responsible for more than $100,000 in repairs to vehicle exhaust systems.

During the investigation, Waterloo detectives obtained records showing Mehmen obtained $4,997 from one metal recycling center between February and August, according to court records.

Cedar Falls police suspect him in four cases in that city although charges haven’t been filed, court records state.

Authorities allege Mehman cut a catalytic converter from a Ford van parked at Cedar Valley Community Support Services on Brockway Road in May and accidentally left his bank card and a store rewards card behind.

On Aug. 19, he was found underneath a Volkswagen Jetta at an Osage Road vehicle lot and then fled in a SUV, according to court records. The Jetta had been jacked up on one side, and the converter was half cut off.

Police arrested Mehmen for the Volkswagen damage and he was released pending trial.

Then about a month later, on Sept. 16, he allegedly tried to take a converter from a Dodge Ram pickup parked at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, making three cuts on the exhaust pipe before apparently giving up, according to court records. The incident was recorded by the hospital’s security camera.

