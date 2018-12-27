Try 1 month for 99¢
Mitch, a former Waterloo Police Department K-9 patrol and narcotics officer, is shown in this undated photo provided by Waterloo Police. Mitch died in retirement Dec. 26, 2018.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF WATERLOO POLICE

WATERLOO -- An award-winning retired K-9 officer died Wednesday, according to the Waterloo Police Department.

Mitch, a 10-year-old dog trained as a K-9 narcotics and patrol officer, died on the day after Christmas at the home of Lt. Steven Bose, where he had lived since retiring from the force on Aug. 12, 2015, according to the department.

The department did not give a cause of death for Mitch.

Mitch was born Feb. 5, 2008, in the Netherlands, imported to the United States, trained as a dual-purpose K-9 officer for narcotics and patrol, and partnered with Bose in the fall of 2009, according to the department.

Both Bose and Mitch were assigned to patrol as well as the Violent Crime Apprehension Team.

In 2012 and again in 2013, Mitch and three other Waterloo Police K-9s were awarded the U.S. Police Canine Association Narcotics Detection Team Champions.

"Thank you for your years of service and dedication to the City of Waterloo, Mitch," the department said on its K9 Unit Facebook page Thursday morning. "May you rest easy."

