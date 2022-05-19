Waterloo Planet Fitness threat turned out to be a BB gun

WATERLOO — A Waterloo fitness center was briefly evacuated Thursday afternoon after a woman allegedly threatened to harm herself with a gun.
The weapon turned out to be a BB gun, and the woman, a former employee, was taken to a MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center for an evaluation.
Police and paramedics were called to Planet Fitness, 2060 Sovia Drive, shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday.
Patrons fled the building through the back door, and officers detained the woman a short time later, according to police.
No injuries were reported.
