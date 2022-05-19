 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Waterloo Planet Fitness threat turned out to be a BB gun

  • Updated
  • 0
051922jr-gun-threat-1

Planet Fitness on Sovia Drive was briefly evacuated following a threat that turned out to involve a BB gun on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO — A Waterloo fitness center was briefly evacuated Thursday afternoon after a woman allegedly threatened to harm herself with a gun.

The weapon turned out to be a BB gun, and the woman, a former employee, was taken to a MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center for an evaluation.

Police and paramedics were called to Planet Fitness, 2060 Sovia Drive, shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday.

Patrons fled the building through the back door, and officers detained the woman a short time later, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

0 Comments
0
1
2
2
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Hospitals performed 100,000 unnecessary procedures in 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News