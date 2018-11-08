WATERLOO – A Waterloo man was flown to an Iowa City hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night.
Roderick Earl Ward, 52, suffered serious head injuries in the crash and was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment. His condition wasn’t available.
The accident happened at about 7:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Ninth Street. The driver, 64-year-old Richard Valente of Cedar Falls, was heading north on West Ninth when his vehicle struck Ward, who was in the roadway, police said.
It was dark at the time, and the driver circled back to see what he had struck. Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took Ward to a local hospital, and he was then transferred to Iowa City.
Police said it appears the driver wasn’t at fault.
