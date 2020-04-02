Waterloo paramedics make response changes due to COVID-19 threat

As of Tuesday, Waterloo paramedics hadn’t treated a person known to have the coronavirus. But if they were to be exposed — the health department would let them know if a patient later tests positive — the interaction would be reviewed to determine risk, and the medics would be monitored for any changes in their health.

Inside the firehouse, where crews work in 24-hour shifts and spend the night, firefighters are practicing social distancing, washing their hands every hour and cleaning equipment several times a day.

Medics have their temperatures checked at the beginning and end of each shift.

Behind the scenes, Waterloo Fire Rescue officials are fighting a second battle. They are trying to stock up on personal protective gear — gloves, face masks and so on — for later when the pandemic is expected to peak.

Paramedics and firefighters have enough gear for the short term. But Hernandez isn’t comfortable with the stockpile.

“Just like everybody else, we’re trying to conserve our personal protective equipment, our PPE. We have limited supplies and are preparing for this thing to hit us. We’re scrambling like everybody else to find PPE,” Hernandez said.