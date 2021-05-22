Waterloo pair arrested for gun theft, unauthorized credit card use

WATERLOO — Two people were arrested Friday for incidents in which they allegedly stole a gun and used someone else's credit card.

Joshua Allen Bendickson, 27, and Kaytlyn Jo Colleen, 26, both of 714 Newton St., were charged with second degree burglary and unauthorized credit card use exceeding $1,500.

"The burglary stemmed from them entering somebody else's hotel room and stealing a gun," said Waterloo Police Sgt. Brooke Carter.

That incident was reported May 3 at Hampton Inn, 2034 LaPorte Road. The gun disappeared while its owner was out of the hotel room.

Carter said the credit card use followed a May 5 incident in which a woman's purse was stolen while she was at The People's Clinic, 905 Franklin St.

