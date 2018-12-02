WATERLOO -- Waterloo Police Chief Dan Trelka has reported injuries to one of his officers after a scary head-on crash on Highway 20 on Thursday.
Trelka said about 4:30 a.m. that day, officers received a report from Grundy County law officers that a vehicle was traveling toward Waterloo in the wrong lane of Highway 20.
An unnamed Waterloo patrol officer responded to Highway 20 and observed a vehicle approaching him in the wrong lane. The officer had his lights and siren on. "He stopped on Highway 20 and the oncoming vehicle slammed into him head-on. Remarkably, the officer wasn’t seriously injured or killed," Trelka wrote on Facebook.
The officer was treated at the hospital and is home recovering from his injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was arrested for drunken driving. The driver's name was not immediately available.
"Our officers are putting themselves in harms way day in and day out because of their commitment to Waterloo," Trelka said. "The job they do is phenomenal, even under often trying circumstances. If you see an officer do me a favor, tell them "thank you." That simple little gesture goes a long way. In addition, keep the officer that was injured in your prayers."
