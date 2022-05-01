 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo officer honored for his work with victims

WATERLOO — A Waterloo police officer has been honored for working with victims of the opioid epidemic.

Officer Nicholas Berry received the Law Enforcement Victim Services Award from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Victims of Crime, Acting U.S. Attorney Timothy Duax announced Wednesday.

The award is presented to law enforcement officers in Iowa who go beyond the call of duty to help victims.

Berry has been involved in several fatal drug overdose cases in recent years, and the award references his work in an investigation that led to the arrest and conviction of Eric Griggs.

“Officer Berry remained in close contact with the victim’s family throughout the investigation and prosecution. His tenacious investigation and empathy for the victim’s family led directly to the successful prosecution of Griggs,” the commendation notes.

Griggs, who was convicted of selling heroin to an 18-year-old Cedar Falls woman a day before she was found dead of an overdose in 2018, was sentenced to 40 years in prison. He was also ordered to pay restitution to the woman’s family.

Berry started with the Waterloo Police Department in September 2004, and he is currently assigned to the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force.

National Overdose Deaths Involving Any Opioid 1999-2020

The figure above is a bar and line graph showing the total number of U.S. overdose deaths involving any opioid from 1999 to 2020. Any opioid includes prescription opioids (natural and semi-synthetic opioids and methadone), heroin and synthetic opioids other than methadone (primarily fentanyl). Opioid-involved overdose deaths rose from 21,088 in 2010 to 47,600 in 2017 and remained steady in 2018 with 46,802 deaths. This was followed by a significant increase through 2020 to 68,630 overdose deaths. The bars are overlaid by lines showing the number of deaths by gender from 1999 to 2020 (Source: CDC WONDER).

Two other Iowa residents also received awards for their work with victims.

The Award for Excellence in Victim Services was presented to Brandi Lewin from the Delaware County Victim Services Office. Lewin is the victim witness coordinator and sexual assault response team coordinator for multiple counties

The Award for Excellence in Victim Services was presented to Penny Galvin, the director of the survivors’ program with Waypoint Services in Cedar Rapids. Galvin provided outstanding services to the family of James Booher of Marion. Booher disappeared in 2014. Matthew Robbins was later charged with robbery in his death and sentenced to life in prison.

