Waterloo murder trial goes to the jury

Gamblin, who was 14 at the time and the only other person charged in the crime so far, told jurors he waited across the street and acted as a lookout while Brown and an unidentified uncle entered the house.

Walz said that apart from Gamblin’s testimony, there was other evidence implicating Brown, who was 16 at the time, in the fatal shooting. Brown had told friends he “smoked” somebody and had them drive past the scene to see the police response when they doubted him.

Brown also had allegedly told others that Craft had pulled a knife, apparently to defend himself during the robbery, and police found a knife in Craft’s pocket.

There also were Facebook messages in which Brown talked about looking for a “lick” and someone to “stain,” slang for pulling robberies. Brown also messaged Gamblin that he had a “380” — a caliber of pistol — and sent a photo of himself holding the weapon.

Although the gun was never recovered, police said the handgun in the video was a .380-caliber Taurus.

Hoffey pointed out that there was no evidence at the scene that implicated Brown, and he downplayed the social media messaging evidence.