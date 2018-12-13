Try 1 month for 99¢
Waterloo police found the child and mother that were the subject of an Amber Alert at their Reed Street home on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.

 JEFF REINITZ jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com

WATERLOO – A Waterloo mother has been arrested in connection with an Amber Alert issued in May.

Police triggered the notification system on May 29 following concerns over Sarah Nagy Brown, who disappeared with her 4-month-old son. She and the child returned to her Reed Street home safe later that day, and the alert was canceled.

Now police arrested Brown, 28, on Thursday on one count of misdemeanor child endangerment, alleging that she had used drugs before she drove with her child in the car that day.

Brown told investigators she had left for Independence on May 28 with the child in the car and returned to Waterloo that evening. She also told police she drove to Cedar Falls with the baby on May 29, the day the Amber Alert was issued.

Court records indicate a urine test that day was positive for amphetamines, benzodiazephines and marijuana.

The Amber Alert was issued after an acquaintance went to police with concerns over Brown’s behavior, which was described was paranoid and irrational. She allegedly said she thought there were tracking devices in the home and the baby had a Bluetooth device inside him before leaving with the child, according to court records.

Court records show Brown was also arrested on Oct. 9 for possession of meth with intent to deliver during a traffic stop where police found a digital scale and two bags of meth and two glass pipes.

