Waterloo man's gun fires in pocket when police try to detain him

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man is in custody after a his handgun fired as he was Tasered on Sunday afternoon.

Gerald Jonquel Wright, 32, was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, interference while armed and second-degree sexual abuse. Bond was set at $200,000.

According to court records, Wright is accused of sexually assaulting a woman, biting her face and threatening her with a gun. The woman fled to a relative’s home, and police were notified.

When officers arrived at Wright’s home on West Park Lane around 4:10 p.m. Sunday, Wright refused to take his hands out of his pockets, according to police.

Police continued to tell him to show his hands, and this went on for about 13 minutes until officers fired a Taser and attempted to take him into custody by force. At that point, Wright’s pistol discharged in his pocket, records state.

No one was struck by the bullet, said Maj. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department.

Authorities seized a 9 mm Taurus pistol. Police alleged Wright is prohibited from possessing firearms because of a 2020 felony conviction in Florida.

