Waterloo man with antique gun flees police on a bike

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man arrested after neighbors reported hearing gunfire in the 600 block of Dawson Street on Friday.

Authorities allege Michael Riley McAhren, 52, tried to flee police on his bike pulling a child trailer --- no child inside --- when officers arrived. He was arrested for assault on a peace officer and interference while armed. Bond was set at $25,000.

According to police, residents called 911 around 1 p.m. to report hearing shots and seeing a man with a handgun. Police spotted a person matching a description of the gunman, who took off down a bike trail.

McAhren got about 200 yards down the trail before officers caught up with him. He then tried to punch police and attempted to run away, according to court records.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers found a black power revolver, records state.

No injuries or damage was reported.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.