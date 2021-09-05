 Skip to main content
Waterloo man with antique gun flees police on a bike
Michael Riley McAhren

Michael Riley McAhren

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man arrested after neighbors reported hearing gunfire in the 600 block of Dawson Street on Friday.

Authorities allege Michael Riley McAhren, 52, tried to flee police on his bike pulling a child trailer --- no child inside --- when officers arrived. He was arrested for assault on a peace officer and interference while armed. Bond was set at $25,000.

According to police, residents called 911 around 1 p.m. to report hearing shots and seeing a man with a handgun. Police spotted a person matching a description of the gunman, who took off down a bike trail.

McAhren got about 200 yards down the trail before officers caught up with him. He then tried to punch police and attempted to run away, according to court records.

Officers found a black power revolver, records state.

No injuries or damage was reported.

